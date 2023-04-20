Sudan: Japan to Evacuate Its Citizens From Embassy in Sudan

Tokyo / Khartoum — Japan readied a military operation to evacuate its citizens from Sudan due to the violent clashes that have been ongoing for five days between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The embassy reportedly contacted 60 of their nationals, who include personnel and staff from the Japanese Embassy, as well as various nongovernmental organisations, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to the Japan Times, the embassy reported that their nationals had scarce resources and were facing regular power cuts.

The particulars of Japan's deployment of the Self-Defence Forces are still under discussion, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

For many, a potential evacuation could be seen as a catalyst in promoting another ceasefire to avoid any potential international incidents.

Japan's move could also create an opportunity for other embassies to evacuate their staff and nationals.

The United States has not yet announced any evacuation plans for its nationals but has advised them to take shelter in a safe place and avoid being near windows.

On Monday, a United States of America diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters today. He explained that those inside were unharmed but called the incident "reckless" and "irresponsible."

China urged their citizens to register with the embassy in Khartoum and stay alert to developments in the area.

India's Embassy has advised its citizens to remain indoors and ration their supplies as a precautionary measure against looting incidents.

Slain UN workers

Yesterday, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deaths and injuries of civilians and humanitarian workers and the targeting and looting of premises.

Three employees of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) died, and two more were injured, when SAF and RSF troops clashed at a military base in Kabkabiya, North Darfur. A "horrified" WFP confirmed the deaths in a statement responding to questions from Radio Dabanga and condemned the deadly shooting.

The WFP spokesman called on "all sides in Sudan to respect the neutrality of humanitarian workers in Sudan whose role is to assist all sides in this crisis".

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, WFP emphasised that "there is no excuse for targeting humanitarian workers".

The spokesman also lamented that "a WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was also damaged at Khartoum International airport on 15 April, seriously impacting WFP's ability to move staff and provide assistance to hungry people across the country.

"Threats to WFP staff and those working for other agencies undermine our vital work and undermine our ability to operate effectively in the country by reaching those in need," the spokesman told Radio Dabanga.