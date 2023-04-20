Sudan: 174+ Civilians Now Dead in Ongoing Sudan Conflict

Khartoum / Bahri / Omdurman / Nyala / El Fasher / Zalingei / El Obeid / Dongola — Sudan's Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors' Trade Union stated that at least 30 civilian deaths and 245 injuries were reported across the country's various cities and regions yesterday, including some critical cases.

They state that the civilian death toll so far stands at least 174 people having lost their lives, with more than 1041 injured, amid the fifth day of violent clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The medical activists released a daily report detailing the number of fatalities and injuries in various locations across Sudan. According to the report, Khartoum saw three deaths and 11 injuries, while Khartoum North (Bahri) recorded five deaths and 45 injuries. In Omdurman, there were 18 injuries reported. South Darfur's capital, Nyala, had six deaths and 63 injuries, and North Darfur's capital, El Fasher, had nine deaths and 36 injuries. Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, reported five deaths and 60 injuries. Meanwhile, El Obeid had two deaths and nine injuries and Dongola reported two injuries.

Hospitals

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) sounded the alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation in the country, stating that: "39 out of 59 hospitals in Khartoum and nearby states are now out of service."

In a statement posted on Facebook by the CCSD today, they said that only 20 hospitals are fully or partially operational. According to the CCSD, some of the hospitals that are no longer working were bombed, while others were evacuated by force.

The fighting in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan is ongoing, with both the army and paramilitary force pointing fingers at each other for violating a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire that was due to commence yesterday evening.

As the military confrontations escalated, the Sudanese Ministry of Health made an urgent appeal for patients and staff to evacuate the Fadil Hospital in Khartoum. The hospital was bombed with heavy weapons, which led to a hole in the central gas and main water tanks for dialysis patients. The Zaytouna Hospital was also hit and subsequently evacuated yesterday.

In addition to the bombed hospitals, some of the capital's healthcare facilities are struggling to operate under such dire conditions, due to power outages and shortages of medical supplies.

The Ministry of Health has warned that healthcare facilities in Khartoum state are on the verge of shutting down and called for a sustainable solution to the shortage of energy supplies and blood bags.