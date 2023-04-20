Tunisia: Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and Exchanging Information Reviewed As Interior Minister Meets French Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Kamel Feki met on Wednesday at the ministry's headquarters with French Ambassador to Tunisia André Parant.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the two parties in areas of common interest falling within the competence of the Interior Ministry, such as the fight against terrorism and organised crime and the exchange of information, said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

Emphasis was also placed on enhancing relations between the two sides to the highest level, in such a way as to embody the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.