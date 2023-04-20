Africa: Chase for Continental Glory Resumes This Weekend With TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup Knock-Out Stages

19 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The road to the final of Africa's top club competitions: the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup reaches suspense phase this weekend as continent's top clubs start the first leg journey of the quarter-finals.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as four-time champions, ES Tunis of Tunisia make their way to Algeria to face JS Kabylie, who are working towards a third TotalEnergies Champions League medal, having won it in 1981 and 1990.

The following day sees Tanzanian football powerhouses, Simba AC welcoming the reigning champions, Wydad AC in an afternoon fixture that is set to bring Dar es Salaam to a complete standstill.

Later that evening, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, who have raised their hands as one of the competition favourites face Algeria's CR Belouizdad who are aiming to advance beyond the quarter-final stage for this first time.

In a corresponding tie, competition record holders, Al Ahly welcome Raja CA who are yearning for a TotalEnergies CAF Champions League gold medal, having last won it in 1999.

Sunday will be a feast of TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup fixtures with reigning Nigerian Premier League champions, Rivers United kicking off their first ever TotalEnergies CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final fixture against Tanzanian champions, Young Africans SC in the afternoon.

Egyptian side, Pyramids FC then welcome South Africa's Marumo Gallants in a north-versus-south tie in the evening, while Tunisia's US Monastir, who celebrate a 100-year milestone face Ivorian side, ASEC Mimosas who are working towards reclaiming their position in African club football.

The quarter-finals round up with a marquee north African tie when Algeria's USMA takes on AS FAR of Morocco who are gunning for their second TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title, having won it in 2005 and finished second the following season.

