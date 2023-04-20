Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Hawassa to Host Five Million People As Sidama Nation Celebrates Fiche Chambalala

19 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Fiche Chambalala, the Sidama people's New Year festival that started to be celebrated today, will go on for two days and is expected to draw more than 5 million attendees from all throughout Ethiopia and overseas to Hawassa, capital of Sidama Region.

According to the city's security bureau, federal and regional security forces are working collaboratively with the community to ensure the Fiche Chambalala festival is celebrated peacefully in Soressa Gudumalle square.

The festival runs until tomorrow, April 20, lasting for two days. Throughout the festival, communal activities, including songs and dances, are performed. It will be celebrated regardless of age, gender, and social status.

Last year, Sidama Regional State marked the first Fichee-Chambalaalla festival since Sidama state became an autonomous regional state following a referendum in November 2019. It was also the first public holiday since it was postponed because of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In 2015, UNESCO inscribed Fichee-Chambalaalla on its "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.