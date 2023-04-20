Sudan: Embassy in Sudan Says 'Receiving Information' of Ethiopians Killed in Ongoing Fighting

19 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Embassy announced that it is receiving information that there are Ethiopians who have been injured and died in the ongoing fighting that has erupted in Sudan's capital since Saturday.

The fighting has erupted between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan army, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the council, since Saturday.

The embassy expressed its deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries of Ethiopians and wished comfort to the families and friends of the deceased. It urged Ethiopians to take all possible precautions to overcome this difficult time.

The embassy did not reveal further details regarding the number and identity of the deceased, except for the fact that there were Ethiopians who died in the conflict.

However, according to Wondwossen Getnet, health professional in Sudan, four Ethiopians belonging to the same family in Omdurman, Sudan, were killed in a war jet attack on April 9, reported a local radio station, Bisrat Radio.

The attack occurred yesterday at about 11:30 and so far, more than ten Ethiopians have lost their lives in the conflict, said Wondwossen, 12-year resident of Sudan. He added that in another attack in Khartoum yesterday, while a couple lost their lives, their three-year-old son survived the attack.

During a discussion with Sudan's ambassador in Ethiopia, Jamal El Sheikh, on Monday, Ethiopia's state minister of foreign affairs, Misganu Arega, "expressed his confidence that Ethiopians and staff of Ethiopia's diplomatic mission in Sudan would get proper protection," according to a tweet by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the United Nations, the fighting in Sudan has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800 since it started.

The official doctors' union, however, said the actual figure is thought to be much higher, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals, which are themselves being shelled. AS

