Kenya: Garissa University Staff Charged With Forging Academic Papers

20 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A senior Garissa University computer technologist was on Wednesday charged before a Garissa court with forging two university degree certificates and transcripts from Mount Kenya University.

Abdihakim Dakane Hassan was charged with four counts of forging two degree certificates and academic transcripts, two counts of uttering false document and one count of providing false information as a public service officer.

The accused person whose case was prosecuted by Victor Preston Owuor pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Chief Magistrate, Hezron Nyaberi.

The matter was set for mention on April 24, 2023 for a prebail report, but his advocate subsequently filed an application for bail/bond which will be heard today.

The pre-trial and hearing are set for May 4, 2023 and May 30, 2023 respectively.

