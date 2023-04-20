Ethiopia: Abiy, Trudeau Discuss Ethiopia Peace, Sudan Conflict On Phone

19 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the former's visit to Ethiopia in Feb. 2020. Picture: PMO

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today with the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the phone, Trudeau's office said in a readout.

"The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Abiy on the peace agreement signed in November 2022, and on the country's progress implementing the agreement," the statement said. Furthermore, the two leaders discussed "ongoing efforts to establish a lasting peace in Ethiopia and Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting these efforts" and "the next steps for the National Dialogue Commission and the ongoing work to secure financing for reconstruction and recovery in Ethiopia's conflict zones."

The two have also discussed the ongoing military confrontation in Sudan and the current Africa-led mediation efforts to find a resolution to the crisis. "They expressed their deep concerns about the impacts of these events, including on civilians and on regional stability," the readout said, adding they "agreed to stay in close touch." Dispatch

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

