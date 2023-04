FORMER newzimbabwe.com photojournalist Idah Mhetu (35) was laid to rest at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare this Wednesday.

Mhetu, who was working for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) at the time of her passing, died Sunday morning after a short illness.

Below are some images from her burial which was attended by information ministry deputy minister Kindness Paradza, other government officials as well as family, friends and colleagues.