Kenya: 70% Kenya Kwanza Supporters Want Kenyatta to Stay Away From Politics, Tifa Poll Shows

Nairobi — A new survey by Trends for Insights Africa (TIFA) has revealed that 70 per cent of Kenya Kwanza supporters prefer former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay away from politics in his retirement.

The poll released Thursday shows that only 20 percent of Kenya Kwanza supporters are in favor of Kenyatta's involvement in politics.

Among Raila Odinga-led party supporters, 51 per cent agree with Kenyatta's political involvement, while 45 per cent suggest he should avoid politics and "enjoy his retirement and keep active in his family businesses if he wants."

"Even among Azimio supporters - whose presidential candidate he supported in last year's election (Odinga) - barely half (51%) feel he should remain politically active in retirement, though (unsurprisingly) an overwhelming majority of Kenya Kwanza supporters (70%) hold a contrary view," TIFA said.

According to TIFA, only slightly over one-third of Kenyans (36 per cent) believe that retired President Uhuru should remain active in politics.

The survey question did not refer to Kenyatta's recent involvement in regional peace-building efforts in Ethiopia and DRC - contributions stemming from official appointments by President Ruto - about which TIFA suggests respondents "might have expressed different (and likely far more positive) views."

TIFA also pointed out that it is uncertain whether the views of Kenyans on Kenyatta's political involvement would change in either direction should he, for example, join any future public protest-demonstrations or even issue statements about current issues on a regular basis.