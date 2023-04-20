Kenya: Sakaja Proposes Free Parking Near Mosques Every Friday Between 12-2 - 30pm

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja sys there will be free parking near mosques in Nairobi every Friday between 12:00pm and 2:30pm to allow Muslims to pray without obstacles.

Speaking on Wednesday while hosting Nairobi County IFTAR dinner, Sakaja stated that he will present it to the finance committee in order to ensure that the plan is implemented as quickly as possible.

"I want to announce and am happy I have the entire assembly here, Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm no parking fee near any mosque in Nairobi," he said.

"We accept those that are coming to the mosque to be allowed and I will bring this to the finance act so as to be done legally so we can allow our brothers and sisters go to mosque and pray without any obstacles, kindly no clamping at that time!"

He warned the non-Muslim members of the public not to take advantage of the chance provided for Muslims, saying that they would work with the mosque leaders to ensure it was done appropriately.

He also added that the Jamia Mosque is a revered place of worship, thus the county will look into making sure no business stalls are built around it.

Quoting the Bible verse (Mathew 21:12 when Jesus chased out business people who were selling and buying in the temple, he made the pledge that traders would not be permitted to do any hawking or even to pollute the Mosque's surroundings as it is not appropriate.

"The chief officer of the environment kindly Make sure you restore that environment to have the respect it deserves and there are no stalls that will be erected there, it is a place of worship and even Jesus chased out business people in the temple thus we will not allow the Jamia Mosque to be disrespected," he said.