Sudan: 'Worst Place To Be Is On the Road' - WHO Speaks on Emergency Civilian Aid in Sudan

Cape Town — The outbreak of conflict between the commanders of the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan prompted an emergency response by the World Health Organisation (WHO), particularly over the effects on civilians.

Emergency measures taken by the global health body were shared by Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director, who said that logistics to deliver emergency supplies including medical kits, blood bags and other essential supplies from the global health body's warehouse in Port Sudan were finalised though opportunity to deliver them where needed will be hampered until the possibility arises.

"As soon as the situation allows, we will either bring those in by air freight, though no commercial flights can land in Khartoum right now, but the other option is by sea and by road," Brennan said. Medical evacuations were also too expensive to be considered, Brennan said when factored together with low supplies and lack of medical staff.

Military strikes against health facilities, hijacking of ambulances while patients and paramedics were on board, looting of health facilities, and military forces occupying health facilities were reported, said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. "Additionally, 16 hospitals (including nine in Khartoum) are reportedly non-functional due to attacks and 16 hospitals in Khartoum and other states, including Darfur States, are close to being non-functional due to staff fatigue and lack of supplies," Al-Mandhari said.

Brennan said WHO is monitoring the situation closely and that emergency aid will be supplied as soon as possible. Emergency medical evacuation, Brennan said, was also currently not feasible. Similarly, Health Emergency Officer Nazik Elsheikh added that the WHO is working closely with Sudan's Ministry of Health in their emergency operations to determine civilians' needs and organising emergency responses.

Dr Nima Saeed Abid, Sudan representative for WHO, said multiple challenges that prevent proper aid from being supplied, particularly due to the nature of military operations being conducted. Similarly, Al-Mandhari confirmed that the security situation necessitated the evacuation of various embassy staff from across Khartoum. "Once safe, procedures will be taken to evacuate staff and their families as safely as possible," he said.

"Hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured people are reporting shortages of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, medical supplies, and other life-saving commodities. Shortages of water, electricity, fuel, and food for patients are also being reported. As challenges related to access to health care increase and health personnel face limited resources to treat patients, the safety and sanctity of health care must be always protected, especially in situations of conflict when access to life-saving services become even more vital."

According to Al-Mandhari, a ceasefire would be necessary for emergency services to be made available. Initially, the RSF called for a ceasefire "for the purpose of facilitating the humanitarian sides, provided that the other party adheres to the ceasefire". However, gunshots were reportedly heard in the capital shortly after the ceasefire went into effect, media reports said.

WHO's representative in Sudan said that another difficulty encountered over the past 24 hours includes supplying two hospitals with fuel while noting that staying indoors is the best advice to civilians. "It was very difficult. The most dangerous place to be in Sudan is on the road."