Comoros Slams France For Plan to Repatriate Undocumented Migrants From Mayotte

Cape Town — The Indian Ocean Island nation of Comoros is urging France to stop its plans for the forced return of migrants from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte.

France's President Emmanuel Macron in February 2023, gave the greenlight to authorities in Mayotte to launch Operation Wuambushu or 'Take Back' on Friday April 28, after the end of Ramadaan, AFP reports. It plans to send undocumented migrants, living in informal settlements in Mayotte, to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometres away.

According to RFI, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had announced earlier this year that France will maintain the presence of elite police officers following an outbreak of violence between rival neighbourhoods that began in November.

At the time of his visit to Mayotte, he highlighted France's commitment to the island saying that there are "1,300 police officers and gendarmes on an island with 300,000 inhabitants".

In response to the French government's announcement, Anjouan governor Anissi Chamsidine has said the island was unable to "cope with the violence created from Mayotte by the French state", while Comoros' President, Azali Assoumani said he hoped the plan would be dropped.

The islands of Mayotte, Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan were French territories until 1975. Following a referendum, Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan, declared themselves a country - the Union of the Comoros. Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and remained under French administration - a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island.