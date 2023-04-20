South Africa: Norwegian Fans Raise R2m for Former Bafana Star

Fans in Norway have raised close to R2 million after news broke that ex Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Emile Baron has been living in poverty and asking for money in order to provide for his family.

Baron garnered appreciation in Norway between 1999 and 2004 when he played his trade for Lillestrøm SK, and following news reports on Norwegian channel TV2, the club's supporters group flocked to assist.

A total of 1.1 million kroner (R2 million) was raised, with close to 5,000 people contributing.

Baron and his family of four were evicted from their one bedroom house, but according to TimesLive, funds are now being sent to them and alternative accommodation is being arranged.

"Yes, at the moment, almost 1.1 million kroner has been raised to help Emile Baron after Norwegian TV2 published a story about his difficult life in South Africa," Lillestrøm communications head Morten Stokstad told TimesLIVE.

"The initiative came from our supporters, 'Kanari-Fansen', but the club has also been working with the supporters on it."

"It's pretty amazing! Of course, many of the contributors are fans of Lillestrøm, but many people from other clubs have also contributed."

Having not finished school or attained any qualifications, Baron has been out of work since breaking his leg in a PSL game for Bidvest Wits against Orlando Pirates in 2013. He said in the TV2 report that things became so bad that he tried taking his own life multiple times.

The report further stated that the former SuperSport United player was living on a monthly grant of R870 to look after his wife and two teenage sons.

"That money is used up in a few days, so Baron goes on a trip to collect empty bottles. If he is lucky, he meets some acquaintances who have a rand to spare or a cigarette. By the end of the day, he might have enough to buy a loaf of bread," the report added.

"I have had to swallow my pride for the sake of the family. I have to ask people for money," Baron told TV2.

"I am lucky to still have my wife here. Because normally, when things like that happen, they find someone else to be with."

"I am aware they are raising money for me, and I want to thank them for what they are doing. But I am now talking to the organisers to see how I will get the money," he told TimesLive following news of the funding drive in Norway.