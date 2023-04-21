South Africa: Thabo Bester Escape - G4S Guard in Court

Motanyane John Masukela, left, in the dock with a Legal Aid representative who will assist in getting him a lawyer from his institution.

Motanyane John Masukela will be able to apply for bail on 3 and 4 May

The case of a G4S security guard accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from Mangaung prison has been postponed for bail application.

Motanyane John Masukela, 51, appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday. The case is to be heard on 3 and 4 May.

He faces charges of aiding an escape and defeating the ends of justice.

Masukela had no lawyer and told the court that he will need legal assistance from Legal Aid South Africa.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko suggested Masukela appear with Nandipha Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S security guard at the prison, and Teboho Lipholo, a former employee of Integritron, the company that maintains the surveillance cameras in the prison.

Magistrate Mohlolo Kgabisi said the quartet will be applying for bail at the May hearing.

Meanwhile, Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni who was granted bail on Monday will appear with Bester on 16 May.