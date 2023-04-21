Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's 'Music Heist' - Two Albums, Two Days in Two Cities

Award winning musician Jah Prayzah has always broken new ground locally, setting higher standards with his artistry, scaling lofty heights.

The script is the same as Jah Prayzah is set to drop his latest projects next month potentially setting another high bar.

Two albums, two days and in two cities, Jah Prayzah will give his multitudes of supporters a rare feast.

The two albums will be launched in Harare and Bulawayo on May 13 and 14 respectively.

Coincidentally, Jah Prayzah last released an album, 'Gwara' nearly two years ago.

In between, the 'Goto' hit maker churned out singles which received a lukewarm response.

"Are you ready for my biggest ever album launch? Happy to have my family Gateway Stream Media on the launch," said Jah Prayzah in a social media post recently.

The plot by the Military Touch Movement (MTM) camp will potentially explode the music landscape.

Jah Prayzah however has not yet disclosed the albums titles to his legion of fans.