Zimbabwe: Add Constitution to Schools' Curricula - Translate Into All Official Languages - Says Parly Speaker

There is need for the government to make the Zimbabwean constitution a part of schools' curricula and to the training of security forces, civil service and employees of public institutions, Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.

During a presentation at the National Defence University on 'Parliament's oversight role and contribution to national security' recently, Mudenda said the state must encourage relevant organisations to know the law.

"The state must promote public awareness of this constitution, in particular by translating it into all officially recognised languages and disseminating it as widely as possible.

"The constitution to be taught in schools and as part of the curricula for the training of members of the security services, the civil service and members and employees of public institutions.

"The state must encourage all persons and organisations, including civic organisations, to spread awareness and knowledge of the constitution," he said.

Addressing high-ranking army officials some from the region, Mudenda added that it is instructive to note that education of the citizenry on constitutionalism and parliamentary democratic governance is a sacrosanct.

"In this regard, the question which may arise is: What does the constitution of Zimbabwe affirm about constitutionalism? Section 3(1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe provides, inter alia, that Zimbabwe is founded on the respect for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

He added: "To give effect to these fundamental constitutional values, Parliament is working closely with the Justice ministry as well as State Universities and has caused the translation of the Constitution into all the fourteen officially recognized vernacular languages and Braille.

"This is a salutary achievement because for one to assiduously claim their fundamental rights and freedoms in the context of national security, one must be conversant with the Bill of Rights as enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Constitution."

Mudenda highlighted this as the reason why the university has included the teaching and learning of the constitution and other constitutions as part of its curricula.

"I emphasise this observation because the bedrock of national security should rest on a sound constitution like ours which promotes and protects the Bill of Rights as the epicentre of national security in its expansive ramifications".