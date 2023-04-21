Zimbabwe: CCC's Chamisa Claims Zanu-PF Infiltration Attempts Through 'Structureless Structure' Candidate Selection Process

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says there are attempts by political foes to infiltrate the opposition using the ongoing candidate selection process.

CCC recently held a citizen centric candidate nomination process for aspiring members of parliament, senators and councillors.

The party deviated from the traditional primary elections.

CCC said the new selection process would fend off infiltration by Zanu PF members.

The candidate selection process which is headed by a committee appointed by Chamisa drew an interest from over 2000 members of the opposition.

"Citizens win big. The doctrine of strategic ambiguity and a structureless structure working very well. The other side's investment in infiltration is huge, they are quaking and sweating! Our Candidate credentials and track record vetting will be thorough and meticulous," said Nelson Chamisa.

CCC's internal process recorded hiccups with some constituencies marred by incidents of violence forcing reruns.

The party is currently holding a security vetting process for nominated members before announcing successful candidates.

According to a memo, nominated candidates are supposed to declare their allegiance to CCC, country and the Creator.

Chamisa sailed through the internal process uncontested and will face Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year's polls.

Political analyst Lazurus Sauti said the candidate selection process in CCC infringes on internal democracy.

"The emphasis of this procedure is on candidate qualifications and security checks. This procedure, in my opinion, is crucial since it aids the party in getting rid of shady politicians. Yet, this approach jeopardizes internal democracy. There is an opportunity to impose candidates, particularly those who support the movement's "Creator," said Sauti.