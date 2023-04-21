Zimbabwe: Jailed Sikhala Appears in Court On Fresh Criminal Charge

Jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala has made his initial court appearance in a case he is charged with disorderly conduct.

The Zengeza MP is almost clocking a year in pretrial detention after he was arrested on allegations of inciting public violence and defeating the course of justice.

Sikhala is jointly charged with former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko and the allegations arise from an incident which took place a year ago.

The two briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded them to May 9 for trial.

The State, represented by Tafara Chirambira alleges that sometime last year, Sikhala and Maiko were part of a group of people that stormed a Zanu-PF rally in Chitungwiza where they allegedly threw stones and injured one the supporters.

"On the 2nd of May 2022 Charamba Mlambo, a Zanu-PF party candidate for May 7 2022 Ward 7 Chitungwiza Council by-elections was holding his political rally at Zengeza 5 open ground Chitungwiza.

"On the same date at about 1300 hours the accused persons (Maiko and Sikhala) who were part of a group which was armed with stones approached Charamba Mlambo and his gathering and without provocation started stoning them."

It is alleged that Maiko threw a stone which hit Sheperd Tawodzera on the head and he sustained a cut.

It is further alleged that the group dispersed after Tawodzera was hit and Sikhala and Maiko identified.

Sikhala has been in jail for close to a year following his arrest on allegations of inciting public violence during the memorial wake for slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

All his efforts to secure bail failed after courts ruled he was unrepentant.

Judgement is expected in another case of defeating the course of justice on April 24.