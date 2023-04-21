Zimbabwe: Silobela Chief Orders Subjects to Canvass for Zanu-PF - Lauds Mnangagwa for Good Governance

Silobelatraditional leader, Chief Malisa has ordered his subjects to vote for Zanu Pf at this year's plebiscite set between July and August.

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations held at Mutimutema Secondary School in Silobela, Malisa said Zanu Pf was going to govern Zimbabwe forever as it had fulfilled the aspirations of ordinary citizens.

"I want to thank our liberation war fighters for giving us this independence. Last year on 23 December as Chiefs we visited Chimoio and it really evoked sad memories in us and we cried after seeing how our liberation fighters sacrificed for the country's liberation. They were fighting for us to be free. It is only us Zimbabweans who will build the country. Because of our independence we now have infrastructure here in Silobela. People used to travel long distances to access medical facilities here now they are close by".

Added Malisa: "The President promised us that dams will have fish and irrigation that's development. I am happy with how this country is being governed. The President said the liberation war was waged so that land would be given back to the chiefs who are the custodian of the land and it happened what more can we ask for. As traditional leaders we are a vital cog in communities, the government is recognising us," he said.

He urged his subjects in Silobela to vote for Mnangagwa.

"The President wants 6 million votes and we have to mobilise. If you leave from here, each person must go and mobilise at least 10 of his own people, for the President. The President wants us to give him a fresh mandate and we are going to give him that because he fought for the country and gave us land so that we will live peacefully and we continue to develop," he said.

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi recently reminded chiefs they had a mandate to persuade villagers to vote for the ruling party in the July polls. This is despite the Constitution stipulating that traditional leaders must not further the interests of any political party.