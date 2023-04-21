Zimbabwe: Political Parties Finance Act Loopholes Increase Chances of State Capture Warns Legal Think Tank

21 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Reason Razao

Legal watchdog Veritas has warned of possible manipulation of loopholes in the Political Parties (Finance) Act due to lack of transparency in income and expenditure which is not publicised.

Currently there is no provision under the Political Parties Finance Act or the Electoral Act for candidates or political parties to keep proper accounts of their expenditure during elections, or to disclose the sources of their funding.

In a statement, Veritas raised red flags over transparency and accountability on funding of political parties outside of money provided under the current law.

"Section 8 of the Political Parties (Finance) Act permits the Minister of Justice to make regulations providing for the form and manner in which political parties must keep records of donations, and the keeping of proper books of account by political parties, the audit of their accounts and the publication of their statements of accounts," Veritas said.

According to the legal think tank, successive ministers have failed to make such regulations.

"So political parties have never had to declare publicly how much they have raised in funds, or from whom, or what the funds were used for.

"This silence on publicly declaring donations and revealing the donors can potentially increase the chances of state capture.

"If party donors remain unknown outsiders cannot assess whether or to what extent they are influencing the party's policies and, in the case of donations to the ruling party, outsiders cannot assess whether persons who get public contracts are being rewarded for their donations."

According to Veritas, other problems with funding of political parties include meagre state pay-outs among others.

"Lack of transparency is only one of the problems with our current system of funding political parties. Others are inadequacy of State funding and the allocation of State funding, particularly when a party that contested a general election subsequently splits into two or more factions, each claiming to be the original party.

The legal watchdog added: "The anomaly that candidates are restricted in what they may spend in elections, whereas political parties are not. All these problems need to be resolved if Zimbabwe is to become a true multi-party democracy."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.