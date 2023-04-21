Sudan: Pentagon Positioning Forces Near Sudan

20 April 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Carla Babb

Ramstein Air Base, Germany — The Pentagon is positioning military forces near Sudan to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Khartoum, if needed, amid the explosion of violence between the African country's two warring factions.

U.S. Africa Command is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting "prudent planning for various contingencies," according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

"As a matter of policy and security, we do not speculate on potential future operations," it added.

At least 330 people have been killed and about 3,200 others injured since fighting broke out April 15 between government and armed opposition forces in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.

Washington has called for the two groups to "renounce violence and return to negotiations," adding that the country's two top generals "are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants."

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out Saturday after months of rising tension over the country's political future and plans to integrate the RSF into the national army.

The World Health Organization reports the fighting has restricted movement in the capital, creating challenges for doctors and other health care workers.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.