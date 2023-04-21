Malawi: U.S. Gives Malawi K4 Billion for Cyclone Freddy Victims Humanitarian Needs

21 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The US government has given Malawi K4 billion to help in addressing immediate humanitarian needs for tropical cyclone Freddy disaster victims.

The money will also help in the fight against cholera outbreak.

US Ambassador to Malawi David Young told journalists on Thursday in Lilongwe that through the grants, UNICEF, World Food Program and USAID will partner with the government of Malawi to deliver urgent needs such as food, water, shelter and sanitation and hygiene supplies.

Young has also reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting Malawi.

