Mozambique: Graça Machel Opposes 'Climate of Fear'

Graça Machel speaks out



'Make those who oppress us feel fear'

"We must dismantle this fear and we must make those few who oppress the citizen, who oppress the people, feel fear. They are the ones who have to be afraid of us and not us afraid of them" declared Graça Machel, speaking at a meeting organized by the ombudsperson on Tuesday (111 April). "When the President of the Republic [Filipe Nyusi] took office during his first mandate, he said: 'My boss is the people'. Do you remember that? So we have to remind those who are oppressing us. I am saying to some who are there, who are oppressing us, to those who are replacing what the State should be - the servant state. We remind you that we are the boss"

Machel was reacting to a question posed by the audience on the attacks by police on young people at the funeral and memorials for the rapper Azagaia 14 and 18 March, in processions authorised by municipal authorities. Machel also talked of a "culture of fear" - which visitors to Mozambique now notice in civil society. For example, the police have, for more than a year, unofficially and illegally imposed a total ban on any procession or demonstration not organised by Frelimo.

Mozambicans must get organised so that the civic space can be liberated and citizenship can be exercised without fear. "We have to unite the vibrant forces in our neighbourhoods and schools. "

The current Frelimo leadership has been trying to marginalise Machel and others of the independence generation who do not agree with the direction Frelimo is taking, both the failure to reduce poverty and create jobs, and the growing repression of media and civil society.



"Mama Graça" retains huge respect and at a time when the top of Frelimo wants to push her aside, it is important the ombudsperson invited her to speak and that STV broadcast her very strong and angry statement. (English and Portuguese texts: Lusa 11 Apr; Media Fax and Carta de Moçambique 12 Apr, )



Marcelo Mosse: 'The imposition of fear is a way of reproducing power.'



"Graça Machel prefers to say oppress. Yes! Within the State there are leaders who oppress citizens. This is nothing new! The problem is that, instead of deepening democracy, Mozambique is heading towards authoritarianism, where the imposition of fear is a way of reproducing power," wrote Carta de Moçambique editor Marcelo Mosse today. (12 Apr)

"Graça Machel's words should be seen in this context. She spoke in defence of citizenship and pluralism. In her speech I saw powerful marks against authoritarianism; the defence of active citizenship; of republican ethics; of accountability. These are, in fact, the key words of her speech.

"Dismantle fear. My boss is the people, said Nyusi. People of power, sang Azagaia. ... Azagaia spent his life dismantling fears. It is therefore necessary that this process continues! So that a vigorous democracy may prevail in Mozambique!"

