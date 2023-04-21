Mozambique: CIP Mozambique Elections 54 - 10 Million Can Register Starting Tomorrow

press release

10 million can register to vote

There are 9,921,625 voting age adults who can register between 20 April and 3 June, according to the National Statistics Institute (Institute Nacional de Estatistica, INE). Of those, about 58% are young people, between 18 and 35 years old.

Elections will be held in 65 municipalities on 11 October. Registration takes place this year in the entire district of those districts which contain a municipality. Thus registration will take place in 62 districts plus the city of Maputo; Boane (Maputo) and Bilene (Gaza) contain two municipalities each.

The number that can register is only 2/3 of the national voting age population; 1/3 live in districts without elected municipalities and can only register next year and vote in national elections in October 2024.

More than 1 million people are displaced in Cabo Delgado due to the insurgency, so registration could be much lower than projected in some areas and higher in the provincial capital, Pemba.

INE estimates the national voting age population for 2024 at 16,217,816.

Nampula and Zambézia are the biggest provinces

INE projections of the number who could register in the districts with municipalities in the 11 provinces.

. Matola, Maputo, and Nampula are the biggest cities

Provincial capitals are entire districts, and thus with Maputo city we can use INE projections to estimate the voting age population of the main cities:

Municipal voter registration in numbers

Registration for the 2023 local elections begins tomorrow and will continue until 3 June. The whole electoral process, this year, involves a budget of 14 billion meticais ($210mn) for all expenses, from registration to the final tabulation of results.

3192 brigade members have been recruited for 4292 voter registration posts. There will be 4,400 Mobiles ID computers used for data entry and image capturing. Of these 2900 Mobiles ID are from previous elections in 2018/2019 and have been reused and the rest are new.

Voter registration will take place in 62 districts plus Maputo city where the 65 municipalities are located. Twelve are new: Matola-Rio and Marracuene (Maputo province); Massingir, Gaza; Homoine, Inhambane; Guro, Manica; Caia, Sofala; Morrumbala and Mossuril, Nampula; Insaca, Niassa; and Ibo and Balama, in Cabo Delgado. The districts of Boane, in Maputo province, and Bilene, in Gaza, are the only ones with two municipalities, namely Boane and Matola- Rio and Macia and Bilene, respectively.

Because of the ongoing insurgency, Mocímboa da Praia will have a registration only in the municipality and not in the rest of the district.