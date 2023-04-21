Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Diplomacy to Arrange an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

press release

The following is attributable to Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today in a special ministerial session under the leadership of African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki. African, Arab, and regional and international partners and organizations joined the session. Participating leaders agreed unanimously on the urgent need for an Eid al-Fitr ceasefire in Sudan to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and to pave the way for a more permanent ceasefire.

Secretary Blinken spoke separately with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces. Secretary Blinken condemned the indiscriminate fighting that has caused significant civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure. He urged both military leaders to implement and uphold a nationwide ceasefire and sustain it through at least the end of Eid al-Fitr, Sunday, April 23.

Secretary Blinken expressed grave U.S. concern about the risk to civilians, humanitarian and diplomatic personnel, including U.S. personnel. He underscored that the people of Sudan and the regional and international community are speaking with one voice about the need to end the violence and demanded that the two military leaders heed that voice.

QUESTION: Well, right, okay. But I thought you might have something to say about Sudan. So let’s start there, even though I’m not optimistic that you’re going to be able to shed any more light on the situation.

But so in terms of what you might be able to tell us, has there been any contact between the Secretary and any of the parties involved or – in the conflict or other countries, your allies and partners in this? And what is the current status of the embassy and the Pentagon’s pre-positioning of assets to prepare for a potential evacuation?

MR PATEL: Sure, Matt. Let me say a couple of things.

First, in the strongest terms, the United States condemns the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. You have seen members of this department and members of this administration for a number of days now say clearly that there is no military solution to Sudan’s political crisis. The 24-hour ceasefire announced on April 19th has mostly held. In coordination with our allies and partners, we urge the SAF and RSF to extend the current ceasefire through Sunday, April 23rd, which would be the end of Eid.

Secretary Blinken has also made very clear that any attacks, threats, and dangers posed to U.S. diplomats are totally unacceptable. I don’t have any new calls to read out, Matt, but the Secretary has been in direct communication with Generals Burhan and Hemedti. In coordination with our allies and partners, he again reiterated, as I just said, the need to extend the current ceasefire through the end of Eid.

As it relates to our embassy, we continue to remain in close contact with our team in Khartoum, in close communication directly with Ambassador Godfrey. We’re engaging in this from all corners of the department and continue to have full accountability of our personnel.

You saw the Pentagon put out a statement earlier today that through U.S. Africa Command they are monitoring the situation closely as well and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies. And as they said, they are deploying additional capabilities nearby to the region should circumstances require it.

QUESTION: Okay. Can I just ask you – I mean, “extend the current ceasefire through the end of Eid?” Well, the current ceasefire is pretty much a joke, right? I mean, they haven’t ceased firing at all. So presumably, you would want them to actually respect the ceasefire through the end of Eid, right?

MR PATEL: Extend and respect the ceasefire. That’s right, Matt. But our viewpoint also is that the 24-hour ceasefire that was announced on the 19th has mostly held, but we think that the extension of it is important for a number of reasons – allowing for the flow of necessary humanitarian materials, but also to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel as well.

QUESTION: All right. And is it still your understanding that all embassy personnel are safe and accounted for and —

MR PATEL: We continue to have full accountability of our personnel in Khartoum.

QUESTION: Could I follow up?

QUESTION: Well, full accountability doesn’t mean they’re all safe.

MR PATEL: Our team in Khartoum, we have – we remain in close contact with them. To our understanding they are safe, and we continue to have a full accountability.

QUESTION: No injuries, no deaths?

MR PATEL: None that I am aware of.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: Could I follow up?

MR PATEL: On this subject, Said?

QUESTION: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Of course, on the same subject.

MR PATEL: Okay, go ahead.

QUESTION: Are you keeping track of who is supporting whom in this fight? I mean, there are rumors – I don’t know how true they are – they say that the Wagner Group for instance is there in Sudan aiding Hemedti, and Russia denied and the group denied, and so on. We see that Egypt is sending planes and tanks and so on, and personnel even, to aid the army. We see that Haftar in Libya is sending arms to the rebels and so on. Can you walk us through what is going on?

MR PATEL: Said, our focus remains squarely on two things: first, ensuring the safety and security of our personnel in the region at the embassy in Khartoum; but also working with our regional and other partners to establish an immediate ceasefire, to take steps to reduce tensions, and ensure the safety of all civilians, including UN workers, humanitarian workers, and of course not just our diplomatic personnel but diplomatic personnel from other capitals as well.

There is no military solution to this crisis. And I will let other countries speak to their own viewpoints as it relates to this conflict, but that is ours.

QUESTION: Okay, let me just on this point —

MR PATEL: Sure.

QUESTION: Of course, there was supposed to be a transition of power last Tuesday, I think the 11th of this month, and it didn’t happen. You still believe that this could happen? I know that the Secretary of State has spoken to both sides.

MR PATEL: Said, you heard me say just now I think three times, and I’ll say again, is that our viewpoint is that there is no military solution to Sudan’s political crisis. And quite frankly, this kind of ongoing, reckless violence threatens the safety of all civilians and it jeopardizes the aspirations of the Sudanese people for that very democratic transition that you just spoke of.

I’m not going to get ahead of this or try to look too far deep into any kind of crystal ball, Said. Our main goal right now is working closely to get this ceasefire extended and, as Matt said, respected, and beyond that, working to ensure the safety and security of our personnel in the region as well.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: Sudan?

QUESTION: Vedant?

MR PATEL: I’ll work the room. I’m sure that there is a lot of questions on this. I’m just going to work – Michel, go ahead.

QUESTION: On Saudi Arabia and UAE, what role are they playing?

MR PATEL: Those are questions for – specifically for those countries to speak to. But again, Michel, we are working quite closely with our allies and partners in the region, including countries that have relationships in Sudan to not only extend the ceasefire through the 23rd but also to ensure the safety and security of our personnel as well.

Kylie.

QUESTION: The State Department is obviously telling Americans who are there to shelter in place, but the airport’s closed. It’s obviously not safe for them to travel on the roads given the violence. So is there any thought in this building of trying to create some assistance to them to get out of the country if the embassy goes into ordered departure, or is that not part of the ongoing conversations or planning at this time?

MR PATEL: Kylie, we are planning for all various types of contingencies. I am certainly not going to get of the – ahead of the process here. But as you’ve so noted, Khartoum International Airport and Sudan’s border with Chad is closed. And due to the unfortunate and uncertain and very fluid security situation in Khartoum, and again because of the closure of the airport, it’s not safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private American citizens at this time.

But we’re continuing to monitor the situation closely. We’re monitoring it from here, monitoring it with our team in Khartoum. U.S. Africa Command is also monitoring it. And we’ve also been in communication with private U.S. citizens in the region about safety measures and other precautions that they can take.

We have been very clear about the need to – for American citizens to remain indoors, to stay off the roads, to shelter in place, and to avoid traveling to the U.S. embassy at this time.

QUESTION: And so when you say all contingencies, or I think you said all contingencies – yeah. All contingencies are being considered right now. Does that include helping these Americans get out?

MR PATEL: Kylie, I reject the premise of the question that we are not helping American citizens currently.

QUESTION: No, no, no, I’m not saying that.

MR PATEL: So we have —

QUESTION: That’s not what I’m saying. I’m just asking if you’re going to provide a mechanism – travel – for them to get out of the country.

MR PATEL: I understand. So I’m just not going to get ahead of the process here, as this is a very fluid and dynamic situation. But like I just said, it is currently not safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens. We’ve made this clear in the updated Travel Advisory alert that we issued for Sudan. I believe it was sometime yesterday. But again, we’re continuing to monitor the situation and pay attention closely.

QUESTION: And then just one last question. It’s our understanding that when Molly Phee was on the Hill yesterday she explained to lawmakers that the department is looking for the ceasefire to hold in order to actually carry out an evacuation because it’s too dicey on the ground right now to do so. Can you just shine some light on how long the ceasefire would have to hold in order for that operation to be conducted?

MR PATEL: I will just say – I will say one thing, Kylie, that the safety and security of American citizens, especially our personnel and U.S. government personnel in the region, is of utmost importance. But I am certainly not going to get into operational security specifics or details or what would be required for any kind of operation to take place.

QUESTION: Vedant, you say it’s not current – it’s not safe to organize an evacuation of private U.S. citizens. Isn’t it also the case that it’s not safe to order the – or to provide an evacuation for official U.S. embassy employees? Isn’t it both?

MR PATEL: Matt, we are monitoring and paying attention to the situation very closely. Obviously, how an evacuation of embassy personnel or private American citizens happens – are conducted differently.

QUESTION: Right. But it’s unsafe right now for either.

MR PATEL: I understand your question.

QUESTION: Is that not the case? Are you saying that it is the – or you’re saying that it isn’t the case and that there is a possibility that even if conditions do not change, even if the ceasefire is not respected or extended, that you could still go in and mount some kind of a rescue mission for embassy staffers but not private —

MR PATEL: I am just not going to get into hypotheticals, Matt. I think we’re all aware of the circumstances that we’re dealing with, with the airport being closed and the border with Chad being closed as well. We are in communication with American citizens. We are offering assessments about security measures and other precautions. We are in touch with our personnel. We are in touch with Ambassador Godfrey. We continue to have full accountability with the team in Khartoum.

...

QUESTION: When the Secretary has spoken with both Hemedti and Burhan, what specifically has he told them? If they don’t stop fighting, what is the U.S. prepared to do in order to get to a ceasefire?

MR PATEL: His main point to both of these generals continues to be urging to extend the current ceasefire through April 23rd. That is what he has consistently raised with these two generals. Specifically, I’m not going to get ahead of any actions that the U.S. may or may not take. We are looking at a full range of options available, and we are working with our partners to ensure the response is coordinated and consistent whenever possible. But our viewpoint is, is that the most important thing to happen right now is for the ceasefire that was announced on April 19th to be extended and for the violence to stop.

QUESTION: But you’re not prepared to say what inducements —

MR PATEL: I have never —

QUESTION: — the U.S. is making?

MR PATEL: — offered the actions that the – I or frankly any spokesperson has never offered the or prescribed the specific actions that this government is prepared to take as it relates to any country, and I’m certainly not going to do that here. We are paying close attention, and we will continue to take steps as we need, and we’ll do so in close coordination with our allies and partners as well.

QUESTION: And finally, how long is the U.S., how long are the U.S.’s allies willing to watch the situation deteriorate across Khartoum and north of the country? I mean, it’s basically all-out war now.

MR PATEL: I don’t think we’re watching and standing by. We are engaging on this. We’re engaging on this, as I said, on multiple fronts – one of them being, of course, the safety and security of American citizens and our personnel, but of course the other front being the calling for a cessation of violence with a clear understanding and evocation of the fact that there is not a military solution to this crisis and that such kind of violence, it threatens the safety of all civilians and it threatens the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Shannon.

QUESTION: Beyond establishing a ceasefire, keeping the ceasefire going, how important is it to secure the airspace? Does the State Department have a understanding of if that can even be done, if guarantees can be made that are necessary in order to move an American aircraft in to take embassy staff out? And also does the State Department have an understanding of who controls that airport even though it’s closed?

MR PATEL: I just am not going to get into operational security specifics as it relates to what needs to happen or not happen as it relates to the undertaking of anything.

Go ahead, Elizabeth.

QUESTION: Can you speak a bit more on the whereabouts of the U.S. embassy personnel? Are there efforts underway to move them? Can you speak with any specificity?

MR PATEL: I am – would not in a place – would not do that out of respect for the very delicate security environment in Khartoum right now. But what I will reiterate again is that the State Department across various levels have been in direct touch – regular direct touch with the team in Khartoum, with Ambassador Godfrey, and we continue to have full accountability of our personnel.

QUESTION: And then given the attack on the convoy, are there any indications that U.S. embassy personnel could themselves be targets?

MR PATEL: I don’t want to offer any kind of premature conclusion. I know that the incident that you’re referring to about a diplomatic convoy coming under fire is being investigated. Our message, though, broadly to any American citizen, whether they are our personnel or not, is to remain indoors, stay off the roads, and we’re in close communication with them, sharing appropriate safety and security measures as well.

QUESTION: And then just lastly, has there been any discussion of targeted sanctions against rights violators in Sudan?

MR PATEL: I think I kind of answered your question when speaking to Elizabeth. We are paying attention to this situation quite closely. I’m not going to prescribe or preview any action. And the most important thing for us right now is doing what we can to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, but also getting these two generals to extend this ceasefire.

QUESTION: I’m Sudan here.

MR PATEL: On Sudan.

QUESTION: As regards U.S. personnel, and without getting into the specifics of their whereabouts and understanding that colocation efforts are underway, how much of that effort is completed if you can say? And —

MR PATEL: I just would not offer such specific details. Again, we have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens, including our personnel. We have been in close touch with them over the course of the number of days, over the course of regular intervals. We’ve been in touch with Ambassador Godfrey, and we continue to have full accountability of our folks.

QUESTION: Okay. And just to follow up and clarify on that, right now you’re not aware of any specific credible threats to American personnel or American citizens?

MR PATEL: As in, like, targeting? Is that what you mean? Again, I don’t want to offer a specific assessment on the security situation, but that’s my understanding.

QUESTION: Okay. And one quick one on the taskforce that State has stood up. Can you elaborate a little bit as to its makeup? Are there elements of the Pentagon involved in that taskforce?

MR PATEL: This, of course, is – and the monitoring of this entire crisis is happening across the interagency, from the State Department to the Pentagon to the White House to the National Security Council. You saw the Department of Defense speak to the steps that they’re taking in the region today, so I just wouldn’t have anything else to offer beyond that.

Anything else on Sudan before we move away to a different subject?

QUESTION: Fair enough. Any – quickly, to be – any reason to be worried about Russian – potential Russian role in all this, given Wagner Group’s presence —

MR PATEL: Well, let me just say broadly, Alex, that of course we have spoken a great deal about the destabilizing force that the Wagner Group is, and that we’ve previously said broadly that the Wagner Group, of course, countries who choose to partner with the Wagner Group find themselves less safe and less secure. Excuse me.

Again, I am not at a place to get into any additional assessments about the situation in Sudan beyond just saying that we are deeply engaged on this, and our priority continues to be ensuring that the ceasefire is extended through the 23rd.

[End Excerpt]

For full text of briefing, please follow this link .