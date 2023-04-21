Kenya: Ex-Meru Governor Murungi Secures State Job in President Ruto's Latest Appointments

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

President Ruto declared the appointment of Murungi in a special gazette notice dated April 20, 2023.

He will serve for a period of three years.

Murungi who unsuccessfully vied in the August 2022 election while seeking re-election had in September 2022 ditched the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition and joined President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

His Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) had supported the candidature of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in the presidential election that President Ruto ultimately won.

After his loss to Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC).