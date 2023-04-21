Kenya: President Ruto Rewards Poll Losers With Key State Jobs in Latest Appointments

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday continued to re-organize his administration by making appointments to various government bodies.

In a special gazette notice dated April 20, 2023, President Ruto appointed six individuals to serve as Chairpersons of the various Boards of government parastatals.

The Head of State has given a soft landing to three poll losers who are among the new appointees, as he continues to reward his loyalists and new allies.

Former Mer Governor Kiraitu Murungi is among the new appointees who have secured a state job.

President Ruto appointed him to serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya for a period of three years.

The Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leaders unsuccessfully failed to defend his seat as Governor.

The Head of State also appointed former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), for a period of three years.

Ragwa who has now secured a lifeline had contested in the Tharaka Nithi Senatorial race but lost.

President Ruto further also appointed former Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

In the run-up to the 2022 polls, Mwau, who was affiliated with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition through the Wiper Party, decamped to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

She however unsuccessfully vied for the Makueni Woman Representative seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

President Ruto also appointed Richard Cheruiyot and Godfrey Lemiso to serve as Chairpersons of the Export Processing Zones Authority and Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation, respectively, for a period of three years.

Additionally, the Head of State has appointed Prof. Kimathi Mbogori Kigatiira as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.