Kenya: DP Gachagua Urges Mama Ngina to Surrender Part of Kenyatta Family Land to Freedom Fighters

Nyeri — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged mama Ngina to surrender part of the Kenyatta family land to Mau Mau fighters living in squalor.

Speaking in Nyeri during a meeting with members of county of assemblies Friday, the DP stated that the former first lady should not just praise the freedom fighters but make their lives comfortable by surrendering half of their land to them.

"I saw yesterday some people recognizing Mau Mau and am a son of Mau Mau fighter and we welcome the move however they should know that even if it's sixty years after independence they should surrender half of their land which was meant for them, but they stole to them," Gachagua stated.

On Friday, the former first lady hosted former freedom fighters Muthoni Kirima at her Muthaiga home where she honored them and asked those to be pretending to be Mau Mau fighters to stop and instead seek peace.

The utterances by Mama Ngina were interpreted as a direct attack on Gachagua who on many occasions has said that he has nothing to fear since he is a son of a Mau Mau fighter.

National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah, who was in the meeting, said it was okay for Mama Ngina to seek peace but asked her to reign in former president Uhuru Kenyatta whom he alleged was behind financing of Azimio protests.

"We are happy that our former first lady is preaching peace however she should tell her son to stop financing protests we know Raila Ondinga is a puppet whom he controls at will" Ichung'wah stated.