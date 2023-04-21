Kenya: CS Duale Calls for Ceasefire in Sudan Wrangles

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on warring parties in Sudan to shelve their personal interest and focus on the interest of the nation at large for the sake of peace.

The Defense Boss spoke Friday during the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations in Garissa even as Sudan's warring forces battled Friday with heavy gunfire and explosions in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in the country, as they ignored appeals by world powers for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire.

"We are asking the people of Sudan to maintain peace and law and order as the leadership general Al- Bruhan and his colleague Hemeti to look at the people of Sudan and the country of Sudan more above their own interest," said Duale.

More than 300 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who is commonly known as Hemeti.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that overnight, as the Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the Muslim Ramadan month of fasting began, "several areas of Khartoum were bombed" and reported "shelling and clashes" for the sixth straight night.

This comes even as Duale told the opposition that it is not time for a supremacy battle but it was time to heal the country and focus on economic recovery.

"We want to tell the leadership of this country to look at the interest of its citizens and forego personal interest. Elections are over and the president was elected in a free and fair election. Eight months down the line we are now have the opportunity to rebuild the economy,"he said.