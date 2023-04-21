Rwanda: Former FDLR Combatants Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail

Six former combatants of the FDLR terrorist group have been sentenced to five years in jail by the High Court Chamber for International Crimes (HCCIC).

The convicts are Leopold Mujyambere alias Musenyeri, Joseph Habyarimana Joseph alias Mchebo Sophoni, Marc Habimana, Felicien Ruzindana, Emmanuel Habimana, and Emilien Mpakaniye.

The prosecution initially requested a 25-year jail term for the defendants, who were accused of conspiring against the government, creating an illegal armed group, and joining an illegal armed group.

However, on April 20, while delivering the verdict, the presiding judge emphasized that the convicted individuals were found guilty of being members of a terrorist group. The judge further stated that the defendants were part of the FDLR terrorist group and were arrested while still affiliated with the group.

The court concluded that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove the defendant's involvement in conspiring against the government and forming an illegal armed group.

The court denied the defendants' request to be taken to Mutobo based demobilization and reintegration center, instead of being jailed.

Explaining the motive behind their sentence, the presiding judge said that they were cooperative during the trial and first-time offenders.

During the latest hearing that took place on, February 13 the Prosecution explained that the defendants joined the PALIR-ALIR group which later became FDLR-FOCA voluntarily and some of them are responsible for attacks on Rwanda.

However, in their defense, they denied all crimes and requested to be taken to the Mutobo center where former FDLR combatants are rehabilitated.

They were all apprehended separately before 2019 and extradited to Rwanda; their trial starting last year.