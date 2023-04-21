Kenya: Joho Says He Supports Azimio Demonstrations but Has Been Unwell

Nairobi — The self-declared coastal kingpin Hassan Joho has resurfaced after months of deafening silence and visible absence since Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga lost his presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

Joho, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, has been out of the country for several months now.

He has never attended any of the Raila's nationwide People's Baraza rallies, antigovernmental protests or town hall meetings.

"I subscribe fully to the ideology of Raila Odinga, I was outside the country for health reasons but once I came back I will be there," said Joho who made an appearance during the Eid Fitr celebrations in Mombasa.

The Former Mombasa Governor revealed that he underwent surgery and due to the illness, he has been unable to lead the anti-government protests in the coastal region regarded as an opposition stronghold.

"Health reasons have not allowed me and till now they haven't allowed me to join the anti government protest. When I was unwell I used to watch the antigovernmental protest on television and would be so sorry that I am not part of the protests," Joho narrated.

Joho stated that he supports the Raila Odinga push for the demonstration to compel the government to lower the high cost of living saying empty promises by President William Ruto's administration will not address the current concerns.

"The conversation on why we are taking to the streets is that the cost of living is untenable for the common Mwananchi.But some want to politicize it day, in day out,"he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was frustrated that some part of the coastal region were not warmed up to the anti government protests.I know we will wake up soon,"Joho added.

During the Azimio mass action, all six Coast counties remained relatively calm.It came as a surprise to many people, who thought that Mombasa, Kilifi, and perhaps Tana River counties, which are headed by ODM party governors, would hold street protests.

The Azimio leaders from the Coast, who participated in the Nairobi demonstrations, include Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi Senator), Amina Mnyazi (Malindi MP), and Ken Chonga (Kilifi South MP). They were arrested while picketing in Nairobi.

However, their backyards, which have over the years been Raila's bastion during general elections, did not witness any kind of street protests and shops stayed open.