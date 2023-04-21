Kenya: President Ruto Avers Kenya's Readiness to Host Sudan Peace Talks

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Friday announced that Kenya is ready "to host a process of mediation" between the warring parties in Sudan.

President Ruto stated that this will be in line with "keeping with the African Union's (AU) commitment to silence the guns of war".

"We make this offer in the spirit of brotherhood, peace, and solidarity as an acceptable neutral venue and also as an engaged stakeholder well-seized with the challenges facing our region," he said.

President Ruto underscored that the AU's commitment to the implementation of African Solutions to African Problems will yield "meaningful opportunity for the resolution of outstanding issues through peaceful negotiation".

"This will lead to the restoration of peace, security, and stability in Sudan in conformity with the broader objective of transforming the Horn of Africa and Eastern Africa in general into a peaceful and secure hub of productivity, globally competitive industry, and sustainable shared prosperity," he said.

Since the fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, it has killed over 400 people and wounded 3,500 others countrywide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are at the center of the vicious power struggle.

To avert worsening further of the crisis, President Ruto urged the AU, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations (UN) "to mobilize an effective international coalition to support a comprehensive peacemaking agenda for Sudan".

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, General Burhan addressed the nation on Friday on state TV and urged for unity, despite the ongoing clashes between his troops and the paramilitary force.

Since the outbreak of the violent power struggle last weekend, several attempts at implementing ceasefires have failed.