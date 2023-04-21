Kenya: Eastern Produce Kenya Unionize Workers to Get Pay Rise in New Deal

Nairobi — More than 6,000 unionized workers at tea-growing firms associated with Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) are set to get higher pay through a new deal.

This follows the signing of an enhanced collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU).

The workers at the Nandi County-based EPK firms have secured an 8 percent backdated general wage increase for the year 2022.

They will also enjoy a 7 percent increase for the current year 2023 following the adoption of a new CBA effective last Wednesday.

The signing of the new CBA was preceded by intensive negotiations between EPK and KPAWU officials led by General Secretary Francis Atwoli and Deputy General Secretary Thomas Kipkemboi.

EPK Director Leah Kibii Chirchir and Human Resource and Administration Manager Fancy Mosore led the negotiations on behalf of the firm.

Speaking when she confirmed the sealing of the new CBA, EPK Client Operations Director Leah Kibii Chirchir said that despite the economic challenges facing agricultural firms, the company would continue to prioritize its employees' welfare.

While extending the firm's appreciation to the KPAWU officials for maintaining a win-win negotiation approach, Chirchir affirmed EPK's commitment to maintaining superior employee welfare and robust labor relations.

"At EPK, we are committed to maintaining a shared prosperity model that prioritises our employees' welfare. We continue to celebrate our unionisable employees for putting in the hard work required to deliver world-class teas to the market," Chirchir said.

"Our business ventures' operating and profit margins have fallen due to the global economic climate. Still, we are committed to continue securing EPK's position as an employer of choice," ssaidshe said.

EPK provides extension services to 7500 smallholders by taking in their green leaf to process into quality black tea.

Over the years, EPK and KPAWU have maintained continuous industrial relations capacity-building programs to boost compliance with global labor standards, including training shop stewards.