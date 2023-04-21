Kenya: Soften Your Hardline Stance, Cleric Tells Politicians on Bi-Partisan Talks

Garissa — Muslim clerics in Garissa County have called on the political leaders to exercise caution in their words and find amicable ways of solving their differences.

The leaders, led by Sheikh Abdullahi Salat want both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition leaders in the bi-partisan committee to abandon their hardline stands and create room for unconditional discussions that will help to move the country forward.

Speaking after Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations at the general Mohammud Idd grounds Friday morning, Salat said that the religious leaders are ready to help on issues where the two groups fail to agree on while calling for Kenyans to be given a voice through public participation in the process.

"This country does not belong to the politicians but all Kenyans. It is the responsibility of our leaders to sit together and find the solutions to the issues that are affecting the common citizens," Salat said.

"Maandamano will not help bring the cost of food down. It will destroy our economy and disrupt this country's peace," he added.

On Thursday, both majority and minority leaders in the national assembly met to resolve the impasse on the composition of the bi-partisan committee which had threatened to halt the talks.

Among the issues was that the talks be held outside parliament and the inclusion of Eldas MP Aden Keynan into the Kenya Kwanza team.

Thousands of Muslim faithful in Garissa gathered to mark the end of their month- long fasting during Ramadhan. - Kna