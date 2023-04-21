Kenya: Mt Kenya MCAs Establish Committee to Formulate Laws Regulating Alcohol Sale

Nyeri — Members of County Assemblies from Murang'a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga have established a 20-member committee to lead in the formulation of stringent laws to regulate the sale of alcohol in the Central Kenya region.

This decision was reachedat in a resolution after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held consultations with the MCAs of the five counties at Iruri home in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, on ending illicit brew menace in the region.

"We have realised that there is a gap in law and we urgently need to fix it. We have deliberated for form a 20-member committee that will retreat on the formulation of a uniform law in the five counties," the Deputy President said.

The committee will meet on Thursday next week for deeper consultations with legal experts and will be joined by the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Inchung'wa. Out of the consultations, a bill for the five counties will be drafted.

The bill will be subjected to public participation and County Assembly plenaries as per the procedure before adoption.

The Deputy President said such a law will support the ongoing efforts of ending the sale of illegal alcohol in Central Kenya, which is one of the most affected regions in the country.

"The situation is worrisome. According to the National Campaign against Drug and Abuse Authority (NACADA) Central Kenya is at 14%. We need to come up with laws across the five counties for stringent regulation of the alcohol," Gachagua said.

The Deputy President said, it is through the laws that punitive measures like fines on licensing will be established to deter manufacturing, distillation, packaging and sale of illegal alcohol.

"If we do not intervene, we will lose an entire generation. We start the journey of saving our youth here at Central Kenya. This will be a model for the country," he said.

Another key aspect in the regulations, the Deputy President said, is the regulation of issuance of licenses for alcohol outlets.

Gachagua said the issuance of the licenses has to be limited to a specific period and through strict adherence of the law as opposed to the current situation where one can register a win and spirit or bar outlet any time.

He added that there is a need for an overhaul of the county boards that vet those who apply for the alcohol licenses outlets.

"You have a responsibility of oversighting the governors," he said.

Gachagua hosted this meeting days after meeting top National administration, security chiefs, governors, Members of the National Assembly, the Senate the Clergy, among other leaders from the Central Region in Nyeri town for a similar consultation.

During the meeting which ended with adoption of a resolution, the Deputy President ordered a crackdown on illicit brew and manufacturing dens.

On April 20, 2023, he met top security chiefs at the Karen Office for an assessment of the progress of the crackdown.

Gachagua said security and other agencies are on high alert in monitoring unscrupulous importation of ethanol, which is the main component in illicit brews.

"We are making good progress in the crackdown," he said during the meeting with the MCAs.

The Deputy President also announced that there are plans to the Director of Public Prosecution to consult on aligning prosecution procedures.

Gachagua also said similar engagements will be held in Mount Keya East counties, South Rift, Coast and Western regions for a wholesome elimination of the illicit brews and drugs.

Ichung'wah, who accompanied the Deputy President said sealing loopholes in the distribution of ethanol, which is used in making spirits will be key to the war against this menace. - DPPs