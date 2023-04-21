Kenya: Three Bodies of Pastor Mackenzie's Followers Exhumed in Kilifi

Kilifi — The bodies of three people believed to be the followers of pastor Paul Mackenzie have been exhumed in Kilifi.

During the exercise, it was discovered that one of the graves contained two bodies.

They are said to have died from fasting with a suspected religious motive.

Homicide detectives, working with government pathologists, have identified eight graves in one village at Shakahola.

Police are still exhuming more bodies.

Witness said there are more than 58 graves within Shakahola Village.

However, police had been given orders to exhume 16 bodies; 14 adults and two minors.