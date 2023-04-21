Kenya: Wetangula Declares Banissa MP Seat Vacant

Nairobi — The contest for the Banissa constituency seat is set to commence after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula declared the seat vacant in a gazette notice.

The announcement paves way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the by-election within ninety days from April 18 when the vacancy notice is dated.

"Pursuant to Articles 101 (4) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution as read with section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, 2011, it is notified for the general information of the public that the seat of the member of the National Assembly for Banissa Constituency elected under Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution has become vacant with effect from the 29th March 2023," the Gazette notice states.

Banisa Member of Parliament Kullow Hassan died following an accident in Nairobi.

The legislator succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in which he was hit on by a speeding rider at Capital Centre.

He was taken to Reliance Hospital in South C and later transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital.

His family said he succumbed on March 28 at the Aga Khan Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU where he was admitted.

Hassan was first elected to Parliament in 2017 on an Economic Freedom Party (EFP) ticket and defended his seat in 2022 on a United Democratic Movememnt (UDM) ticket.