Zimbabwe: Labour Casualisation - a Thorn in the Flesh for Mine Workers

MIne workers have expressed grave concern over the rampant casualization of labour within the sector.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) secretary general Justice Chinhema said his organisation is pushing for the review of the outdated collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

"As we are pushing for the amendment of the current outdated CBA in our industry, as ZDAMWU we want to see the CBA addressing seriously the issue of casualization of labour in the mining sector," he said.

Chinhema said there are a number of mine jobs which are permanent in nature but are currently offered on short-term contracts by companies contracted by mining firms.

"The issue of contracts in the mining sector has only brought misery among mine workers while benefiting just a few particularly those managers of companies who created their labour broking companies to benefit only themselves. The current situation is against the agenda decent work in Zimbabwe," he said.

Chinhema said unqualified foreign workers were receiving more remuneration compared to qualified locals and ZDAMWU is pushing for laws that will promote equal salaries.

He added: "What is happening where some unqualified expatriates get paid way above qualified Zimbabweans must be stopped and we shall soon be exposing such companies who are discriminating our people.

"ZDAMWU will also be pushing for profit sharing agenda across all mines through works council because we are the means of production . We must enjoy the cake together and we will not apologize for demanding our piece of the cake. The real empowerment that benefit majority is through share ownership and profit sharing amongst workers and shareholders".