Kenya: Registration of Kenyans Living in Sudan Underway

Nairobi — The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has kicked off the registration process for the evacuation of Kenyans in Sudan.

In an urgent notice to Kenyans in Sudan, the Diaspora Department said that those who wish to be evacuated should contact them immediately.

This comes as President William Ruto Friday offered to host mediation between the two conflicting parties in Sudan.

Ruto said, the offer to mediate has been made in the spirit of brotherhood as an acceptable neutral venue.

The crisis in Sudan began with armed conflict between rival factions of the military government on the 15th of April between forces.

Clashes then broke out across the country, mainly in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.