Angola: Heavy Rains Kill 50 People in Angola

Luanda — At least 54 people have been killed and more than 450 injured over the last day in Angola as result of the heavy rains that hit various part of the country's regions, the president 's aide has said.

Taking stock of the consequences of the bad weather, the minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado, said the figures presented are still provisional and the consequences are incalculable.

The heavy rains that have fallen over the past 30 days throughout the national territory have already affected around 44,000 people and more than 4,380 houses have been damaged in Luanda, Francisco Furtado stated.

He recalled that the main causes are the economic and social vulnerabilities of the populations, a high degree of exposure to risks, the disorderly occupation of land, the multiple deficiencies of urban infrastructure, as well as the non-respect of construction codes of accommodations.

The President's aide said that in addition to the measures to mitigate the situation, the Executive, in addition to the alleviation measures, will take others to discourage all those who, through administrative disobedience, continue to put their lives in danger.

On the other hand, he said that the municipal administrations will work to shelter the victims in a safe place.

Emergency plan

According to Francisco Furtado, the situation is critical and requires urgent measures to be taken, namely the emergency plan on which the executive is currently working for its implementation as early as next week.

He explained that under this plan, among other things, conditions are created, such as the acquisition of materials to support the victims, materials for housing, clothing, food and assistance.