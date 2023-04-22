Angola: Minister Francisco Furtado Calls On Young People for Decent, Patriotic Behavior

Luanda — The Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of the Republic Francisco Pereira Furtado recommended Friday in Luanda the youth to be guided by a decent and patriotic conduct, as part of the norms and laws in force in the country.

Francisco Furtado said it was urgent the youth comply with this conduct in order to preserve the gains achieved in the country, such as the peace and national reconciliation.

"As young people are the guarantors of peace and stability in the country, it is within them that the leaders are forged who ensure the continuity of development programmes and strategies", stated the Minister of State at a conference to mark 21 years of peace and national reconciliation, celebrated on April 4.

The recommendation extends to the military, who must be guided by the good performance of the functions entrusted to them

He recalled that the future of Angola depends on the foundations that the current generation is building, fundamentally in the education system, health, among others.

In his speech, Francisco Furtado spoke of the sacrifices endured by Angolans to gain independence, ensure territorial integrity and maintain national unity.

On the other hand, the Minister of State highlighted the structural and social development of the country, recorded in the last 21 years.

He pointed out great transformations in various sectors of activity, including construction (infrastructures), social, sports, cultural and economic sectors.

On April 4, 2002, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Angolan Government and UNITA, which put an end to the armed conflict in the country.