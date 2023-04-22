Angola: ZEE, AJEPC Sign Memorandum to Attract Investors

Talatona — Luanda Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) and the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Portugal and China (AJEPC) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of attracting Portuguese-speaking entrepreneurs to invest in Angola.

The memorandum also provides for the creation of joint efforts and foresees the sharing of experiences to support entrepreneurs in doing business and coveying know-how.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, ahead of ongoing "FIN Business Forum Angola", the ZEE CEO, Manuel Pedro, said he believes that in the next three years they will be able to bring Portuguese-speaking businesspeople from Brazil, Portugal, Cabo Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Guinea-Bissau and Macau.

In turn, AJEPC counterpart, Alberto Carvalho Neto, considered it a "great honour" to maintain a very active cooperation in the coming years to bring "the highest number" of entrepreneurs from the European Union (EU) to be able to know the ZEE, invest, create links and open paths to cooperation.

The FIN Business Forum Angola is part of a larger project that intends to have Lusophony as the basis for connecting continents.

The project, promoted since 2017 by AJEPC, focuses on creating a continuous network connecting continents, allowing all participants to expand their network of contacts and businesses in a cyclical way every year.