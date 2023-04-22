Africa: Simba Secure Slim First Leg Over Victory Over Wydad

22 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Simba SC picked a 1-0 win at home on Saturday, earning a slim advantage over defending champions Wydad Athletic Club in the first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League quarter final in Dar es Salaam.

John Beleke's first half goal gave the Tanzanian giants the much-needed home ground victory and will have all to work for in the return fixture in Casablanca next weekend.

Simba ensured they consolidated a win at home after a good performance, and would have made the score even wider had they finished the chances they had.

Beleke scored the winning goal on the half hour mark when he did well to turn home a Dennis Kibu ball into the net.

The goal gave Simba improved confidence and they played with more command, powered by the partisan home crowd.

After the break, Wydad and their head coach Juan Carlos Garrido made changes as they tried to rally back, but they couldn't get their act together in the final third.

Simba could have added a second at the tail end of the game when Clatous Chama had a glorious opportunity, but the Zambian international could not hit the target.

