South Africa: Police Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

On Friday 21 April 2023, Verulam Regional Court sentenced two accused, Nkosikhona Luthuli (28) and Kusakwendoda Luthuli (42) to life imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Sibongile Mbanjwa who was stationed at Phoenix detectives.

On 4 May 2021 at about 22:00, Sergeant Mbanjwa was with a colleague in a state vehicle when they were suddenly attacked by the accused. The accused fired shots towards the state vehicle, fatally wounding Sergeant Mbanjwa. The colleague tried to drive away but the vehicle stopped few meters away. He fled the scene on foot. Sergeant Mbanjwa was declared dead at the scene.

A case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was reported at Verulam police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Two weeks later, the accused were arrested and charged accordingly. They appeared in court several times and their bail was successfully opposed until they were convicted. They were both sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years' imprisonment for attempted murder and five years' imprisonment for robbery.