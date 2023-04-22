South Africa: Police Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

22 April 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Friday 21 April 2023, Verulam Regional Court sentenced two accused, Nkosikhona Luthuli (28) and Kusakwendoda Luthuli (42) to life imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Sibongile Mbanjwa who was stationed at Phoenix detectives.

On 4 May 2021 at about 22:00, Sergeant Mbanjwa was with a colleague in a state vehicle when they were suddenly attacked by the accused. The accused fired shots towards the state vehicle, fatally wounding Sergeant Mbanjwa. The colleague tried to drive away but the vehicle stopped few meters away. He fled the scene on foot. Sergeant Mbanjwa was declared dead at the scene.

A case of murder, attempted murder and robbery was reported at Verulam police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Two weeks later, the accused were arrested and charged accordingly. They appeared in court several times and their bail was successfully opposed until they were convicted. They were both sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years' imprisonment for attempted murder and five years' imprisonment for robbery.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.