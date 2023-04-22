Kenya: DP Gachagua to Represent President Ruto At Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit

22 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Enosh Muthomi

Nairobi — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has jetted out to Botswana where he is set to represent President William Ruto at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit.

Through a statement, the Deputy President stated that youth entrepreneurship is key to tackling unemployment in Africa, which stands at 12.7 percent.

"I left the country this morning for Gaborone, Botswana, to represent our President, H.E William William Samoei Ruto at the second edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit," he stated.

During his visit, Gachagua stated that he will also meet and listen to Kenyans living in Botswana.

Forbes 30 Under 30 recognises outstanding young innovative entrepreneurs in Tech, the Creatives, Culture, Sports Health and Science, among other fields. At least four very outstanding young Kenyans were awarded in 2022.

Youth entrepreneurship is central to transformation of Kenya and Africa indeed.

Through the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, the Ruto Administration will continue contributing to the Africa Rising trajectory.

