Tanzania: President Samia Joins Muslims in Celebrating End of Ramadan

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has joined other Muslims for Eid El Fitri prayers at the Mohammed VI Mosque located in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Other top governmental leaders who also attended the national event Eid were the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mohamed Mchengerwa.

Opposition party Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) leader Zitto Kabwe was also among famous who attended the event.

This year, the event was celebrated with prayers at the national level in Dar es Salaam region, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan is the guest of honour.

Preaching during the prayers, BAKWATA's Secretary, Sheikh Hassan Chizenga called on Tanzanians to upbringing their children with good morals and to strongly condemn all inappropriate conducts in society.

"Our society shouldn't accept cultures that are not suitable for them...we should protect our cultures," Sheikh Chizenga said.