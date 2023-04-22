Tanzania: President Samia Joins Muslims in Celebrating End of Ramadan

22 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has joined other Muslims for Eid El Fitri prayers at the Mohammed VI Mosque located in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Other top governmental leaders who also attended the national event Eid were the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mohamed Mchengerwa.

Opposition party Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) leader Zitto Kabwe was also among famous who attended the event.

This year, the event was celebrated with prayers at the national level in Dar es Salaam region, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan is the guest of honour.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/X8pSG8EVfIGlyLS-.mp4Preaching during the prayers, BAKWATA's Secretary, Sheikh Hassan Chizenga called on Tanzanians to upbringing their children with good morals and to strongly condemn all inappropriate conducts in society.

"Our society shouldn't accept cultures that are not suitable for them...we should protect our cultures," Sheikh Chizenga said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.