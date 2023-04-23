Sudan: On the Announcement of an Eid Al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

document

I welcome the announcements by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that they intend to abide by a three-day Eid al-Fitr ceasefire. I spoke with General Burhan and General Hemedti yesterday, following on our previous conversations, and urged them both to commit to and abide by a ceasefire during this period.

It is clear, however, that fighting is continuing and there is serious mistrust between the two forces. The priority for all must be to end the suffering of civilians. I reiterate my call on both sides to pause the fighting to allow civilians to take care of themselves and their families, to permit full and unimpeded humanitarian access, and to enable all civilians, including diplomatic personnel, to reach safety.

First things first. With the pause in fighting, Sudan's military and civilians leader must urgently begin negotiations on arrangements for a sustainable ceasefire to prevent further damage to the Sudanese nation. These negotiations should address delivery of humanitarian assistance; protection of civilians, including withdrawal of both forces from urban areas; security for vital health, water, power and communications and other infrastructure; and monitoring and verification.

We remind both belligerents of their obligations under international humanitarian law, including their obligation to respect all rights of civilians.

The international community remains ready to support a process to bring an end to this fighting and a start to civilian government.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State