Sudan: TSC President Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Addresses Citizens On Eid Al-Fitr Occasion

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, addressed today the citizens on the occasion of Eid Al- Fir.

General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, said in his address to the citizens: "The occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, this year comes while our country was seriously wounded," he indicated that; "But there remains constant hope that we are with our great people will overcome this ordeal and emerge from it more united, stronger and cohesive."

The following is SUNA's translation for the address:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. May peace and blessings be upon our Master Mohammed, who was sent as a mercy to the people.

Honorable citizens, our country celebrates the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and our country was seriously wounded, where there are dead and wounded citizens, families were displaced, and facilities and homes were destroyed. But there remains constant hope that we, together with our great people, will overcome this ordeal and come out of it more united, strong and cohesive, and our chant will grow stronger, "One army, one people, and your Armed Forces are advancing in defeating the rebels."

We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with experience, wisdom and strength, in a manner that preserves the security and unity of the country and enables us to secure a transition to civil rule.

Honorable citizens, as I pray for mercy for all the martyrs of my country and wish recovery for the wounded, I pray to God that this Eid returns to us and our country enjoys security and peace.

Greetings to you, the soldiers of Sudan while sacrificing yourselves for this dear country.