Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Constant Contact Held to Prepare for Evacuation of Egyptian Expats From Sudan

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that it is in contact around the clock with all the State's relevant bodies, the Sudanese authorities, and the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum to prepare for the return of Egyptian expatriates as soon as favorable conditions become available.

The Foreign Ministry also said that it is holding contacts with Egypt's consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa to discuss the conditions of the Egyptian expatriates in Sudan.

In a statement Saturday 22/04/2023, the Foreign Ministry urged

Egyptians in Sudan to remain indoors, exercise caution and avoid areas experiencing tension.

It also called on all Egyptians to maintain constant contacts with the Egyptian diplomatic and consular representation in Sudan, until instructions for evacuations are received.